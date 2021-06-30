Camila Cabello Is Spellbinding In The Magical Cinderella Teaser

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The first teaser trailer for the new Cinderella has dropped!

A modern twist to the classic fairy tale, the upcoming film stars Camila Cabello in her first major acting role as the title character.

The 30-second trailer, released today (June 30), shows Cinderella, or “Ella,” as an aspiring seamstress who wants the world to know her name, away from the basement she is forced to dwell in. She belts an ambitious song that is implied to also be about her wish to go to the ball. A brief scene follows her genderless fairy godparent Fab G, played by Billy Porter, appearing to her, ready to make her dreams come true — to which Cinderella replies, “Yes, I was singing and crying about it like two minutes ago.”

The musical film also features an all-star cast. Broadway and Frozen “Let It Go” singer Idina Menzel stars as Cinderella's stepmother. Award-winning comedians John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan, and James Corden portray the mice and transfigured footmen, while Missy Elliott is set in the role of the Town Crier. Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver play the king and queen of the kingdom, and. Prince Charming duty is handled by English actor Nicholas Galitzine, best known for the Netflix horror series Chambers and The Craft: Legacy.

Originally, Sony planned to release Cinderella in theaters on February 5, 2021, but the date was pushed back to July 16. However, due to uncertainty of the theatrical market that has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony decided to sell the film’s rights to Amazon.

The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.