Challenge Couple Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Welcome First Child

Zach Nichols' Instagram

Parenthood challenge accepted: Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are officially mom and dad to Baby Nichols!

The Challenge couple just welcomed their first child, a son Anthony on September 2. Us Weekly was first to report the news.

“Well, Zach got to see him before me while he held my leg and watched him come out,” Jenna told the magazine about the birth. “But when he was put on my chest and we both got to see him, it was amazing. WE made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed."

"She made pregnancy look easy; she barely skipped a beat," Zach added. "Watching her go into labor, and then deliver our son was the most impressive things I’ll ever witness, and the happiest moment of my life. But if you were to ask me in August 2014 if I thought that hot blonde I met in Panama with the delicious bum would one day be the one to make me a dad, I would’ve laughed in your face. But, here we are with this amazing life and beautiful baby boy, and maybe that’s the most impressive part of."

How did they choose their firstborn's moniker?

“We hard time choosing a name to come up with,” Jenna revealed to Us. "Our interests in names were completely opposite. We wanted to go more traditional for our son so we chose Anthony, which is both of our fathers’ middle names."

The Battle of the Exes II sweethearts announced on Valentine's Day that they were going to meet their "little one" in August 2021 and added they were "truly blessed." While Zach believed Jenna was expecting a mini #BarbieBeast, her premonition that it was a boy proved to be correct when they saw blue at a gender reveal bash in March. A few days later, the two said "I do" during "a mini personal wedding" in Michigan (their "big one" will take place in April 2022). And now a future Challenger is ready to take the field -- in 20-plus years!

Offer your congrats to the Nichols clan, and keep checking MTV News for more munchkin updates!