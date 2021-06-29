Taylor Swift Will Reunite With Some Key Folklore Collaborators

TAS Rights Management 2021 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift isn’t leaving her indie-folk phase anytime soon.

Indie band Big Red Machine, made up of Swift’s Folklore and Evermore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, announced today (June 29) that their upcoming second studio album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, will be released on August 27, and Swift will guest on two of the album’s tracks, “Birch” and “Renegade”

Swift previously partnered with Dessner for her pair of lockdown albums, which he produced and co-wrote. Several tracks originally began as unreleased Big Red Machine songs.

The duo have also posted two short teaser trailers for the album that show Swift in a glitchy, blurry video with overlapping colorful texture. In one trailer, her back is turned away from the camera and then she turns her head around to face the viewer.

In another trailer, although it can be difficult to see due to the heavy texture and quality, fans were able to recognize Taylor’s face. A clip of someone writing in a notebook is also depicted, and it was identified to be Taylor’s handwriting.

Swift posted on her Instagram story a countdown along with a promo photo for the band’s album. A countdown also appears on Big Red Machine’s website. Fans are speculating that one of the two collaborated tracks with Swift will be a single releasing this Friday.

There is also merchandise for “Renegade” available to be purchased on Big Red Machine’s website.

Aside from Swift herself, there is a wide diversity of guests for How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The album will feature Anaïs Mitchell, Ilsey, Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, My Brightest Diamond, La Force, Ben Howard, and This Is the Kit. Big Red Machine has dropped the album’s first single, “Latter Days,” featuring Mitchell today. You can listen to it as you look forward to Swift’s latest contributions below.