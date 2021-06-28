2021 BET Awards Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

The 2021 BET Awards opened last night (June 27) under the theme “Year of the Black Woman” in front of a live, vaccinated audience at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Empire star Taraji P. Henson served as the ceremony’s host, giving encouragement and upliftment for all Black women.

“Look at us. Look around the room. Look at this power. The grace, the class, the edges — we are everything, honey. Celebrating Black women isn’t a fad or a trend. It’s a forever mood,” Henson said. “And there is more than enough room for all of us to thrive. ‘Cause can’t nobody be me like me, and can’t nobody be you like you.”

This year’s ceremony featured the largest number of performances in the show’s history. Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin kicked things off with “We Win.” Cardi B shook the world announcing her pregnancy with Offset after her collaborations with Migos’s “Straightenin” and “Type Shit.” H.E.R. descended from the heavens playing the drums and an electric guitar while performing “We Made It.” Lil Nas X ended his fiery, iconic performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by kissing with one of his backup dancers. He also served looks with two gender-fluid outfits at the red carpet: a Rococo-inspired gown with side panniers and historical prints and a ‘70s flare suit with floral embroidery.

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion held the most nominations leading into the show with seven each. Megan walked away with the most awards, four, honored her late mom in her thank-you speech for being the reason she keeps going.

Three significant honors were also presented. Lauren London honored Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the murder of George Floyd, with the Shine a Light Award. The late Chadwick Boseman was honored with Best Actor, and Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her decades-long career in music and entertainment.

For the full winners list, scroll down below.

Album of the Year

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales

Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour

Nas: King’s Disease

Megan Thee Stallion: Good News

DaBaby: Blame It On Baby

The Weeknd: After Hours

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

WINNER: H.E.R.

Beyoncé

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

WINNER: Chris Brown

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Group

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe x Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, Lil Wayne: “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby: “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby: “For The Night”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Lil Baby

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Latto

Saweetie

Video of the Year

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

Cardi B: “Up”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug: “Go Crazy”

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak): “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best New Artist

WINNER: Giveon

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: Kirk Franklin: “Strong God”

BeBe Winans: “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans: “Never Lost”

H.E.R.: “Hold Us Together”

Marvin Sapp: “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann: “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

WINNER: SZA: “Good Days”

Alicia Keys ft. Khalid: “So Done”

Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper: “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves: “Anti Queen”

Chloe x Halle: “Baby Girl”

Ciara ft. Ester Dean: “Rooted”

Best International Act

WINNER: Burna Boy - Nigeria

Aya Nakamura – France

Burna Boy – Nigeria

Diamond Platinumz – Tanzania

Emicida - Brazil

Headie One – U.K.

Wizkid – Nigeria

Young T & Bugsey – U.K.

Youssoupha – France

Viewer's Choice Award

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: “Savage (Remix)”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP"

Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: "Popstar"

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture”

Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Best Movie

WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah

Coming 2 America

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

WINNER: Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman

Aldis Hodge

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

WINNER: Lebron James

Kyrie Irving

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Viewer’s Choice: Best International Act

WINNER: Bree Runway - U.K.

Arlo Parks – U.K.

Bramsito – France

Elaine – South Africa

MC Dricka – Brazil

Ronisia – France

Tems – Nigeria