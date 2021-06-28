2021 BET Awards Winners: See The Full List

The 2021 BET Awards opened last night (June 27) under the theme “Year of the Black Woman” in front of a live, vaccinated audience at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Empire star Taraji P. Henson served as the ceremony’s host, giving encouragement and upliftment for all Black women.
“Look at us. Look around the room. Look at this power. The grace, the class, the edges — we are everything, honey. Celebrating Black women isn’t a fad or a trend. It’s a forever mood,” Henson said. “And there is more than enough room for all of us to thrive. ‘Cause can’t nobody be me like me, and can’t nobody be you like you.”
This year’s ceremony featured the largest number of performances in the show’s history. Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin kicked things off with “We Win.” Cardi B shook the world announcing her pregnancy with Offset after her collaborations with Migos’s “Straightenin” and “Type Shit.” H.E.R. descended from the heavens playing the drums and an electric guitar while performing “We Made It.” Lil Nas X ended his fiery, iconic performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by kissing with one of his backup dancers. He also served looks with two gender-fluid outfits at the red carpet: a Rococo-inspired gown with side panniers and historical prints and a ‘70s flare suit with floral embroidery.
DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion held the most nominations leading into the show with seven each. Megan walked away with the most awards, four, honored her late mom in her thank-you speech for being the reason she keeps going.
Three significant honors were also presented. Lauren London honored Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the murder of George Floyd, with the Shine a Light Award. The late Chadwick Boseman was honored with Best Actor, and Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her decades-long career in music and entertainment.
For the full winners list, scroll down below.
Album of the Year
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales
Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour
Nas: King’s Disease
Megan Thee Stallion: Good News
DaBaby: Blame It On Baby
The Weeknd: After Hours
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
WINNER: H.E.R.
Beyoncé
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
WINNER: Chris Brown
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Group
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe x Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, Lil Wayne: “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby: “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby: “For The Night”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Lil Baby
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Latto
Saweetie
Video of the Year
WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”
Cardi B: “Up”
Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug: “Go Crazy”
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak): “Leave The Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
WINNER: Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best New Artist
WINNER: Giveon
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: Kirk Franklin: “Strong God”
BeBe Winans: “In Jesus Name”
Cece Winans: “Never Lost”
H.E.R.: “Hold Us Together”
Marvin Sapp: “Thank You For It All”
Tamela Mann: “Touch From You”
BET Her Award
WINNER: SZA: “Good Days”
Alicia Keys ft. Khalid: “So Done”
Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper: “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves: “Anti Queen”
Chloe x Halle: “Baby Girl”
Ciara ft. Ester Dean: “Rooted”
Best International Act
WINNER: Burna Boy - Nigeria
Aya Nakamura – France
Burna Boy – Nigeria
Diamond Platinumz – Tanzania
Emicida - Brazil
Headie One – U.K.
Wizkid – Nigeria
Young T & Bugsey – U.K.
Youssoupha – France
Viewer's Choice Award
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: “Savage (Remix)”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP"
Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: "Popstar"
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture”
Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Best Movie
WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah
Coming 2 America
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
WINNER: Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman
Aldis Hodge
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
WINNER: Lebron James
Kyrie Irving
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Viewer’s Choice: Best International Act
WINNER: Bree Runway - U.K.
Arlo Parks – U.K.
Bramsito – France
Elaine – South Africa
MC Dricka – Brazil
Ronisia – France
Tems – Nigeria