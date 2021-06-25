Doja Cat's Planet Her Has a Song For Every Mood

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A year ago, after the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja Cat told us what to expect from a new album. Each new song would have “its own ‘personality,’” she said, and it wouldn’t be “perfectly consistent.” “We have some dancehall stuff on there, some Afrobeat stuff, some funk, house. I'm trying to cover all bases,” she said. Now, we know what she meant. Her newest album, Planet Her, is out today (June 25).

Discovered by Kemosabe Records and RCA Records through SoundCloud at age 17, Doja released her first studio album, Amala, in 2018, though it didn’t quite pick up speed until her viral meme hit “Mooo!” took off and helped subsequent singles “Candy” and “Juicy” travel as well. She fully became a star with 2019’s Hot Pink, especially when lead single “Say So” topped the Billboard Hot 100. On Planet Her, she makes good on that promise.

This time, she’s linked up for collaborations with Young Thug, Ariana Grande, JID, The Weeknd, and SZA. The album touches on various themes from love, lust, sex, regret, feminity, money, and breakups — which means it’s got a song for every mood. Below, we break down which ones those are.