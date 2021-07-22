Teen Mom 2's Leah Got 'Good News' About Her Personal Health Issue

Leah's Teen Mom 2 season began with the mother of three telling her twins about the importance of embracing the "fun stuff" that comes with becoming a young woman (i.e. menstrual cycles and breast self-exams). And during the season finale, the mother of three had some "good news" to share regarding her own health.

"I didn't tell you guys, but I had another ultrasound," Leah told her daughters about the benign lump she had detected in her breast. "And although the tumor had grown, it wasn't necessarily concerning. So I don't have to have the surgery."

Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn were happy for their mother and reacted with a unanimous "yay!" Leah added that, "down the road," she might get a second opinion, but for now she was "happy" with the prognosis.

"I just want to make sure that each of you -- I need you to promise me -- each of you are going to do your very best to take care of your own health," Leah stated. "Take care of yourself. Pinky promise."

A pact was made between the four, and now Leah can close this chapter for now. Be sure to watch her on the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Tuesday at 8/7c.