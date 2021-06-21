MTV Is About To Get A Dose Of Adorableness

Get ready to go "awww"...all because of some adorableness.

MTV today announced a new spin-off of Ridiculousness, via an all-new comedy clip show, Adorableness, hosted by comedian James Davis (Hood Adjacent) and featuring panelists Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Ross Mathews (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah). Adorableness will debut with a one-week special event on Monday, July 19 with two new episodes airing each night, at 7/6c and 7:30/6:30c.

"It would be nice for some hugs," Alyson quips in the first look above.

The show will serve up the cutest, snuggliest, most adorable videos ever. But don’t worry, it’s not all fluff: Cute kids will turn sour, fluffy dogs will attack and little old ladies may just curse like a sailor. Make no mistake, these are adorable clips with a bite.

Check out the sneak peek, and do not miss the Adorabeleness special event beginning on July 19 at 7/6c. And be sure to watch all-new episodes of Ridiculousness airing Fridays and Sundays at 8/7c on MTV.