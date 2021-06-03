Is DJ Pauly D About To Ask Nikki That Question On Jersey Shore?

DJ Pauly D and Nikki are in double shot at love -- and celebrating a big relationship milestone.

In a sneak peek from tonight's premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pauly is trying to go "all out" for the couple's one-year anniversary. Champagne, rose petals...a little box in his pocket?!

"You are my best friend. You have my heart," he tells Nikki in the clip above as they have a sweet toast at their Las Vegas abode. "And I have an important question to ask you."

What happens next, and how does Nikki react? Watch the entire video, then do not miss the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation tonight at 8/7c! And relive their relationship timeline in the compilation below.