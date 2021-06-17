Introducing Baby Ace: Cheyenne Floyd Shares First Close-Up Photos Of Newborn Son

Cheyenne Floyd's Instagram

"Welcome to the world," Baby Ace!

Cheyenne Floyd and fiancé Zach Davis welcomed a son on May 27, and the Teen Mom OG duo is now revealing a close-up look at their brand-new baby cub!

"Gods greatest blessings," Cheyenne captured the beautiful photos above featuring Ryder with her baby brother. Zach shared the same images and added "Look what we made @cheynotshy."

Before sharing these heartwarming family photographs, Chey and Zach offered a Polaroid-filled glimpse inside their early moments as a family of four post-birth at the hospital. Bonding with a newborn = "life is complete" for the MTV clan.

Offer your well wishes for Cheyenne, Zach, Ryder and Ace. And for a sentimental rewind, watch Cheyenne tell Ryder about her sibling on the way in the TMOG clip below.