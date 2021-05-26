Legal Matters: Should Madisson And Ish Get A Siesta Key Prenup?

Despite facing waves of doubt from friends and family, Madisson and Ish's relationship continues to hold strong. After all, they are the only Siesta Key couple to get engaged.

The latest in their string of struggles? Madisson's dad (again). During a friendly daddy-daughter chat about wedding plans, the Hausburg patriarch offered to contribute financially to the nuptials, just before expressing (even more) questions about his youngest daughter's relationship with the former SK producer.

"I've always had concerns about Ish being with you," he said, referencing his Season 3 skepticism about the couple's age difference. "I gotta ask ya, do you have a prenuptial agreement?"

"Statistically, divorce rates are over 50 percent," added the Sarasota attorney. "You're independent people with independent assets. It's just being responsible."

On the eve of making their news official with an engagement bash, Ish flew in and surprised Madisson with a romantic boat outing, at which point she broached the prenup topic.

"[My dad] just wants to make sure that any money I might inherit is protected because my parents didn't have a prenup. They were married 30 years and went through a five-year divorce," she said. "I love you, and I love that you want to take care of me, but I never want to feel dependent on you."

While Ish remained cool (no Chloe-style freakout here), he was quick to bring up the house they recently purchased together, adding that a prenuptial agreement is little more than "just a piece of paper."

"A prenup's not really going to do much for us. I am sure there are people who got prenups, and it ruined their marriage," he said. "Let's just focus on the wedding and the cost on that."

But what do you think -- is Mr. Hausburg right, and should Maddison and Ish get a prenup? Or will it just cause trouble, like Ish says? Comment with your thoughts.