Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Is Engaged

Briana DeJesus has found her "forever."
The Teen Mom 2 star is engaged to her beau Javi Gonzales, the mother of two happily shared on TikTok (as seen below). Hello, diamond ring!
Bri also posted the same clip with her brand-new fiancé to her Instagram stories and gushed, "I said yes."
"I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi," Briana told MTV News. "He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!"
Javi has a brief cameo in the Teen Mom 2 trailer, but the tattoo artist will make his on-screen debut tomorrow night with his future wife (talk about perfect timing). Watch the lovebirds tomorrow on Teen Mom 2 at 8/7c -- and offer your congrats to the bride and groom in the comments!