Mike And Lauren Sorrentino's Jersey Shore Castmates Offer Congrats On Baby Sitch

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino fittingly learned that their own clan was expanding while they were on a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. All of the "happy tears"!

Now, their brand-new baby sitch boy has arrived, and the longtime couple's castmates had to give the new mom and dad ()and Baby Romeo Reign!) some social media love. Here is a roundup of their sweet comments on the Instagram album below:

Vinny: "He’s Amazing congrats"

Pauly D: "Welcome to the family Romeo!!!!!! can’t wait to meet ya."

Jenni: "I’m so happy!!!!!"

Nicole: "WELCOME BABY!!!!!!"

Deena: "Love you all so much !!!! Cameron can’t wait to meet his bestie"

The college sweethearts -- who said "I do" in 2018 -- announced that they had a "baby situation" arriving in May 2021. Soon after, Mike and Lauren posted a Christmas-themed reveal -- blue-lit Christmas tree included. The couple's pregnancy journey will be featured on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. And it won't be long before Baby Romeo is joining the guys on Gym Tan Laundry runs!

