RuPaul, Unscripted's Best Host, Invites Cher To Drag Race

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Besides the multi-multi-decade musical resurgences, the barely-there Bob Mackie-made fashion, and often-imitated mannerism, one aspect of Cher’s career brought her into the upper echelons of pop culture: her hosting chops, which she mastered during years spent on the set of The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour and Cher. So when RuPaul, a longtime fan of the superstar singer, received the award for Best Host at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday (May 17), he tributed the icon — and took the opportunity to make a bold request.

"I want to thank MTV... for making our little show so much fun to do," the RuPaul’s Drag Race host began. "But I gotta say in all these years of hosting a television show, I learned how to do this from a woman who is phenomenal," he continued. "That woman is Cher, man," he concluded. "So Cher, why don't you shnapoutofit and come do our show?"

The veteran drag queen and reality TV icon beat out a swatch of legendary emcees, including Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Rob Dyrdek (Ridiculousness), T.J. Lavin (The Challenge), and Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things).

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been itching for a cameo from the artist, and the series has come close: her son, Chaz Bono, and mother, Georgia Holt, appeared in an interview challenge on Season 6. Though Cher has yet to walk the runway on the show, which recently completed its thirteenth season, she has teased an appearance on multiple occasions. Most recently, she told Entertainment Weekly, “I'm going to have to go on it at some point," which seemed to be the most enthusiastic response yet.

Earlier in the evening, RuPaul’s Drag Race received the award for Best Reality Cast, which was accepted by top Season 13 queens Gottmik and Symone, who was recently crowned winner, before being joined by Charles and co-judge Michelle Visage. Later, it won for Best Competition Series. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was up for Best International Reality Series.

The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special is airing live right now on MTV. Find all the winners right here.