Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Recreate Their Iconic Outer Banks Kiss At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The actors brought their sizzling chemistry to the show and bested some of this year’s hottest couples

In a world divided by Kooks and Pogues, Sarah Cameron and John B’s romance proved that love can overcome all odds — even in the treacherous Outer Banks. Actors Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes took home the golden popcorn for Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (May 16) with their heart-stopping, rain-soaked smooch in the eponymous Netflix series.

Cline and Stokes — who are a couple both on and off-screen — brought their sizzling chemistry to the show and bested some of this year’s hottest couples, including Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve, Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison in Never Have I Ever, and Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton.

Upon receiving the award, Stokes nearly dropped the Golden Popcorn before he quickly got a better grip on it. “I’m going to put that down,” he admitted sheepishly. Both actors thanked the show’s passionate fan base as well as the show’s creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke.

While making sure to thank everyone, Stokes appeared to get flustered. “I’m kind of panicking,” he said. In order to calm his worries, Cline paid homage to their now officially award-winning kiss by telling him to “shut up” before pulling him into a kiss.

“All right, well, on that note!” Stokes said as Cline picked up the award and cheered. “Thank you, guys.”

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live right now from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Find the complete winners list right here.