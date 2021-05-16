Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

'Agatha All Along' played as the actress accepted the golden popcorn at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Best Villain Kathryn Hahn Is So Devious She Has Her Own Theme Song

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off on Sunday (May 16), with the first award of the evening going to Best Hero Anthony Mackie for his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But let’s be real: It’s the bad guys we love to hate, and later in the evening, the golden popcorn for Best Villain went to WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn.

Hahn received the award for her performance as the malevolent and powerful witch Agatha Harkness, a nosy neighbor to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision in the Disney+ series. Hahn, who solidified her singular comedic vision in shows like Parks and Recreation and I Love Dick, accepted her trophy at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

Agatha's theme song "Agatha All Along" played as she accepted her award from the cast of Outer Banks. "This is bananas," she said, as a voice yelled "I love you" from the audience. In her acceptance speech, she shared an anecdote from high school.

"When I was in high school, I was in The Wizard of Oz. I played the Tin Man." Though she says she wanted to play Dorothy because she envied her sparkly red shoes, she said, "It took me a long long time to realize that deep in there was also the wicked witch."

She finished her speech with a call to action. "To all my witches out there, let's use our power for good."

Earlier in the evening, Hahn’s co-star and on-screen nemesis Elizabeth Olsen received the award for Best Performance in a Show for WandaVision. The two both won Best Fight, accepting the award together and deadpanning their choreography to hilarious ends. WandaVision is nominated in five categories in total, including for Best Show, one of the evening’s top prizes.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live right now from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Find the complete winners list right here.