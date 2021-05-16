'Blood, Sweat, And Tears' Made Anthony Mackie Best Hero At Movie & TV Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The actor was flying high after scoring his first golden popcorn for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Not all heroes wear capes — just look at Anthony Mackie.

At the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (May 16), the actor won Best Hero for his starring role as Sam Wilson, or Falcon. in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+'s popular miniseries set in the Marvel Comics Universe. It's the first golden popcorn win for the 42-year-old actor, whose decades-long career includes performances in film, television, and theater.

In his acceptance speech, Mackie thanked the "incredible cast" of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including his co-star Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier to his Falcon. Stan and Mackie are also up for Best Duo at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"Everything that has happened in the past year and a half has been literally a very hard experience," he told the live studio audience at the Palladium Los Angeles. "But we got through, and we're stronger for it. Thank you for this, MTV. You will never know the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that went into [this show]."

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are shaping up to be a good night for Marvel stans. Immediately after Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen won Best Performance in a Show for her starring role in Disney+'s WandaVision, another smash-hit Marvel series.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live right now from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Find the complete winners list right here.