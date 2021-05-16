Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While accepting the award for Best Movie, author Jenny Han implored viewers to 'keep showing that love for the Asian-American community'

To All The Boys: Always and Forever Felt The Love At The Movie & TV Awards

Back to the Future, The Matrix, Lord of the Rings, and... To All the Boys I've Loved Before!

The voters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards have decided the Netflix original film has earned its spot among other classic Hollywood trilogies. They proved it by crowning the third installment, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, as Best Movie during the awards ceremony on Sunday (May 16). The film's star, Lana Condor, along with To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han and producer Matt Kaplan, came out onto the stage to accept the Golden Popcorn.

"Thank you for all the fans who voted. Thank you, Netflix. Jenny, thank you for trusting us with your books. Without that, we wouldn't be here," said Kaplan during his short speech, before handing it over to Han.

"You've shown so much love for Lara Jean. Thank you so much for that — and I ask that you keep showing that love for the Asian-American community at large," Han said, referring to Condor's character from the series.

The final installment in the To All the Boys series was up against Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, and Soul for Best Movie. While the other four nominees were all nominated for Oscars this year, To All the Boys: Always and Forever walked away with tonight's golden popcorn.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before previously won two MTV Movie Awards in 2019 for Best Kiss and Breakthrough Performance for Noah Centineo. See the full list of this year's winners here.