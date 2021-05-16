Every Electric Look From The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The ceremony is known for unexpected categories like Best Kiss and Best Fight. As stars arrived, the fashion was equally bold

Though many understand awards season as traditionally beginning with the Golden Globes and ending with the Oscars, that doesn’t paint the full picture, especially in a year filled with as many setbacks and scandals as this one. Things really start to heat up with the MTV Movie & Awards, a celebration of the best in television and cinema which kicked off at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 16) with a fully blinged-out red carpet return.

The awards are well-known for unexpected categories like Best Kiss and Best Villain in which superhero blockbusters are nominated alongside direct-to-streaming teen rom-coms. As celebrities arrived to the ceremony, the looks were equally as playful. Outer Banks star Chase Stokes went bold in a brilliant red suit, while Lovecraft County's Jurnee Smollett wore a shimmering teal jumpsuit. Others opted for more subdued color coordination, like Antonia Gentry, who arrived in a tweed skirt and cream Valentino top.

Scroll on for some of the best and brightest looks from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.