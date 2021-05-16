Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Every Electric Look From The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

The ceremony is known for unexpected categories like Best Kiss and Best Fight. As stars arrived, the fashion was equally bold

Though many understand awards season as traditionally beginning with the Golden Globes and ending with the Oscars, that doesn’t paint the full picture, especially in a year filled with as many setbacks and scandals as this one. Things really start to heat up with the MTV Movie & Awards, a celebration of the best in television and cinema which kicked off at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 16) with a fully blinged-out red carpet return.

The awards are well-known for unexpected categories like Best Kiss and Best Villain in which superhero blockbusters are nominated alongside direct-to-streaming teen rom-coms. As celebrities arrived to the ceremony, the looks were equally as playful. Outer Banks star Chase Stokes went bold in a brilliant red suit, while Lovecraft County's Jurnee Smollett wore a shimmering teal jumpsuit. Others opted for more subdued color coordination, like Antonia Gentry, who arrived in a tweed skirt and cream Valentino top.

Scroll on for some of the best and brightest looks from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

  • Rachel Lindsay
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Madison Bailey
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Rudy Pankow
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Sierra Capri
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Jonathan Daviss
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Antonia Gentry
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Madelyn Cline
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Chase Stokes
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Jurnee Smollett
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Olsen
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Sofia Pernas
    Matt Winkelmeyer
  • Justin Hartley
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Kathryn Hahn
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Eric André
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Leslie Jones
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Tanner Buchanan
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Addison Rae
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Henry Golding
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images