Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Wins At First-Ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast just won Best Docu-Reality Show at the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The lovable roomies bested Below Deck Mediterranean, Black Ink Crew New York, Bling Empire and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.
Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley were at the ceremony to accept the last award of the night -- with Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio joining remotely. The roomies also received the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award.
This calls for a family dinner to celebrate. Be sure to watch all of the roomies when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on
Jerzday Thursday, June 3! And check out a preview of what's to come in the clip below.