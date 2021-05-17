Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Wins At First-Ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The crew took home the prize for Best Docu-Reality Show

It's T-shirt Golden Popcorn time!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast just won Best Docu-Reality Show at the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The lovable roomies bested Below Deck Mediterranean, Black Ink Crew New York, Bling Empire and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley were at the ceremony to accept the last award of the night -- with Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio joining remotely. The roomies also received the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award.