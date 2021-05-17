Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Is Reality Royalty At The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Um, hello! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is "Reality Royalty."

Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley accepted the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award during the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Popcorns are here!

"We are so excited to have this moment," Snooki gushed in the speech above. "I would like to thank the Academy of MTV and Viacom for acknowledging us because we are hot messes."

The honor recognizes the legacy of reality greatness. Over the past 12 years, the Jersey Shore fam has continuously brought the laughs, creating some of the most memorable reality TV show moments of all time.

In addition to receiving the Reality Royalty title, the roomies are up for two MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted awards, including Best Docu-Reality Show and Best Reality Cast.

Watch the crew accept the award above, and do not miss the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, June 3!

The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special is airing live right now on MTV.