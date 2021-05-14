Bop Shop: Songs From Katy Perry, Joywave, The Marías, Wonho, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Katy Perry: “Electric”
Empowerment Katy Perry is back, and this time, she’s got Pikachu with her. For the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, she’s throwing it back to her roots. In the new “Electric” video, a lookalike plays a young version of Perry busking at farmers markets; the track itself radiates the force suggested by the title (and by Pikachu’s fighting abilities), and Perry ascends a lighthouse to remind you that your life can be, in fact, electric. The light was inside you the whole time. —Patrick Hosken
-
Wonho ft. Kiiara: “Ain’t About You”
Fans and Wenee alike were pleasantly surprised when the infectiously multi-talented Wonho dropped an accompanying music video for standout track “Ain’t About You.” On the single, off his second mini album, Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us, Wonho pairs up with the stunning vocalist Kiiara for a glimmering heartbreak bop. The sexy duo banter back and forth about breakups and turn the cliché phrase “it’s not you, it’s me” into a fresh albeit sad earworm of a track. —Daniel Head
-
The Marías: “Hush”
Prior to forming the alt-pop band The Marías, singer María Zardoya and drummer-producer Josh Conway grew up admiring the films of directors like Pedro Almodóvar and Wes Anderson, each with their own singular, colorful styles. The group's forthcoming album, Cinema, is infused with a mutual passion for the screen, including the hypnotic lead single "Hush." The track entrances with a minimal electronic beat and almost blasé, sometimes whispered kiss-offs, while the visual is reminiscent of giallo-era Italian horror. Decadent blood-red tones suggest something delightfully sinister is at work. —Coco Romack
-
Joywave: “Every Window Is a Mirror”
On this catchy cut, Rochester-based indie rockers Joywave paint a familiar picture of life in the suburbs: cookie-cutter houses, energy-efficient vehicles, overused ACs. There’s a steadily uptempo beat throughout, but the repeated interruption of a phone ringing hints at deeper discontent. When “every window is a mirror,” even the most pristine glass seems like it has “a film you just can’t wash.” —Sam Manzella
-
Skrillex, Swae Lee, and Siiickbrain: “Too Bizarre”
The surprise release of "Butterflies" with Four Tet and Starrah on Monday left many wondering if Skrillex was gearing up for a comeback. Now, with his second drop of the week, "Too Bizarre," it's all but confirmed. Led by a gummy bassline, the track goes full-on pop punk with melodic vocals from Swae Lee. These are punctuated by moments of near silence that seem to fling like a rubber band when filled with Siiickbrain’s distorted screams. It’s familiar territory for the undercut-rocking producer, who once fronted the hardcore band From First to Last. —Coco Romack
-
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through”
As far as I'm concerned, this is H.E.R.'s world and we just live in it. The Grammy and Oscar winner's latest track is a mellow R&B beat laced with raw guitar strums that result in a song that is simply the essence of a warm summer night. After a year and a half in doors, let's be honest: We're all amped for a special someone to "Come Through." One thing's for certain: If bops and buttery vocals are a taste of what her debut album is bringing, we're in for a delicious treat. —Virginia Lowman
-
B.I, Destiny Rogers, and Tyla Yaweh: “Got It Like That”
There’s something nostalgic about South Korean rapper B.I’s latest single, “Got It Like That.” The rapper-producer teams up with Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh for a fusion of K-pop and R&B in a track that’s an injection of confidence. The trio is here to remind you that you are that bitch! The only real question left is: Do you really believe you “Got It Like That”? —Daniel Head
-
Kississippi: “Big Dipper”
Philadelphia's Zoë Allaire Reynolds records and releases music under the smirk-worthy moniker Kississippi, though her sonic palette hews closer to big-hearted electronic pop-rock than anything bending over backwards for cleverness or wit. That frees her up to make earnest, shining stunners like last year's "Around Your Room" and "Big Dipper," the first tastes of her new LP, Mood Ring, out August 6. On the latter, looped drums and the sedate haze of a backing track set the scene for Reynolds to sing pensively about the passing of time. Probably won't make you smirk, but it'll melt your heart. —Patrick Hosken