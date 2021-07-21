The Nayfelds And The Cutolos: Meet The Brand-New Familes Of The Mafia

The Gravanos, the O’Tooles and the Laroccas are three notorious mafia-tied families. And soon the three clans will be joined by two new households on Families of the Mafia.
Before the Cutolos and the other new brood -- the Nayfelds -- make their MTV debut, become better acquainted with their backstories and a sneak peek featuring the Cutolos from tomorrow's episode above. And do not miss Families of the Mafia every Thursday at 9/8c.
The Nayfelds
Eli Kiperman, son of Boris Nayfeld, known as one of New York’s most influential Russian mafia bosses, prepares to reunite with his father, who has been serving out his probation in Moscow, Russia. Eli has chosen the legitimate route and works hard to support his mother Angela, who continues to struggle with the idea of a life without her husband.
The Cutolos
Billy Cutolo Jr., the son of once-powerful underboss William “Wild Bill” Cutolo, continues to reacclimate to life with his family after their time in the witness protection program. He plans for his return to New York for the first time since his father’s infamous murder to reunite with his estranged family and tie up loose ends with his dad's old associates.