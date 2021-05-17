Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Cast Will Receive First-Ever Reality Royalty Award

MTV

Awards are here! The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted invades MTV tonight (May 17), honoring the best and biggest moments in reality TV. And what better way to kick off said honors than by celebrating some of the format's hugest stars of all time?

During the special, which kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT — and follows last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards — the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast will receive the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award. The honor "recognizes the legacy of reality greatness," according to a press release. For over a decade, the show's cast has been at the center of some of the most memorable reality TV moments ever — an impact felt across the entire medium.

The original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, becoming a cultural phenomenon immediately and lingering in our collective cultural conscience since. ("Cabs are here!" and "GTL" alone live rent-free in the heads of anyone who's seen a single episode.) In 2018, MTV brought the series back as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in slightly retooled form.

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is also up for two Unscripted awards tonight, including Best Docu-Reality Show and Best Reality Cast. The show will be hosted by Nikki Glaser. Find all the nominees — which span bingeable favorites, iconic reality series, and all your addictive new faves — right here.

The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air tonight, May 17 on MTV.