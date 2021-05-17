2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Winners: See The Full List

There's something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to have the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast present along with the D'Amelio family, Selling Sunset's crew, and more — yes, now we're talking specifically about the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The inaugural awards show airs live on MTV tonight (May 17) beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
But who will be its first-ever winners? Will RuPaul's Drag Race run away with all three wins in its nominated categories, or will 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness, or The Challenge be the night's top dogs?
The action has officially begun, and it's all hosted by Nikki Glaser. Find the complete winners list of the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted below.
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST DATING SHOW
WINNER: The Bachelorette
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
BEST REALITY CAST
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Legendary
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
WINNER: Nailed It!
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
WINNER: Selena + Chef
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
WINNER: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
BEST HOST
WINNER: RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
Nicole Byer: Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
T.J. Lavin: The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
WINNER: Bretman Rock
Addison Rae
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT
WINNER: Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special is airing live right now on MTV.