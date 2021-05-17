2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

There's something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to have the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast present along with the D'Amelio family, Selling Sunset's crew, and more — yes, now we're talking specifically about the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The inaugural awards show airs live on MTV tonight (May 17) beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

But who will be its first-ever winners? Will RuPaul's Drag Race run away with all three wins in its nominated categories, or will 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness, or The Challenge be the night's top dogs?

The action has officially begun, and it's all hosted by Nikki Glaser. Find the complete winners list of the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted below.

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

WINNER: The Bachelorette

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

BEST REALITY CAST

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

Legendary

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

WINNER: Nailed It!

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

WINNER: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

WINNER: RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Nicole Byer: Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

T.J. Lavin: The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

WINNER: Bretman Rock

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset

Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special is airing live right now on MTV.