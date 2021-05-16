2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

Smell that? The Golden Popcorn is hot and ready! Yes, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are here again, and like a freshly ripped-open sleeve of theater soda cups, this year's crop of nominees is seriously stacked. WandaVision racked up the most nominations on the television side, but favorites Emily in Paris and The Boys aren't far behind. On the film side, it was all about Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Judas and the Black Messiah, with a posthumous nomination for Chadwick Boseman's work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

But who will take home the Golden Popcorn? It's a question we don't have to wait long to find out the answers to. Find the full list of winners at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live on MTV beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT, below.

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen's Gambit

Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin: The Crown

Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

WINNER: Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid: The Boys

Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris: WandaVision

BEST KISS

WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy: Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre: Bad Trip

Issa Rae: Insecure

Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash: The Boys

Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult: The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton

Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal: Normal People

BEST FIGHT

Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey

Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys

Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder's Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti: Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn: Freaky

BEST DUO

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian

Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live right now from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.