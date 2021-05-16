2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners: See The Full List

Smell that? The Golden Popcorn is hot and ready! Yes, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are here again, and like a freshly ripped-open sleeve of theater soda cups, this year's crop of nominees is seriously stacked. WandaVision racked up the most nominations on the television side, but favorites Emily in Paris and The Boys aren't far behind. On the film side, it was all about Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Judas and the Black Messiah, with a posthumous nomination for Chadwick Boseman's work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
But who will take home the Golden Popcorn? It's a question we don't have to wait long to find out the answers to. Find the full list of winners at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live on MTV beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT, below.
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen's Gambit
Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin: The Crown
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
WINNER: Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid: The Boys
Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris: WandaVision
BEST KISS
WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy: Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre: Bad Trip
Issa Rae: Insecure
Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash: The Boys
Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult: The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton
Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal: Normal People
BEST FIGHT
Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys
Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder's Justice League
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti: Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn: Freaky
BEST DUO
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live right now from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.