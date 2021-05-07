DJ Snoopadelic And Kim Lee Bring The Beats To MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV

The multi-day event will feature music in a big way with these all-star performers and the addition of two new categories

In just a little over a week, on Sunday, May 17, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate the best in television and film, from breakthrough performances to the slickest on-screen smooches. But the ceremony wouldn’t be complete without a sizzling score, which is why the multi-hyphenate rapper, actor, and media personality DJ Snoopadelic, a.k.a. Snoop Dogg, will bring the beats to this year’s show. It all goes down Sunday, May 16, hosted by the comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones.

The main ceremony will be followed by the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special, which will toast all things reality TV on Monday, May 17. Holding it down alongside the hilariously unfiltered Nikki Glaser, who will emcee, will be the sounds of internationally renowned DJ Kim Lee. Lee first tried her hand at the turntables with encouragement from Black Eyed Peas’s Will.i.am and later brought her love of music to Yo! MTV Raps on MTV Asia.

More recently, she starred in Netflix’s documentary series Bling Empire, which follows a group of ultra-wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites living in Los Angeles. It is one of the leading Unscripted nominees with two nods, including for Best Docu-Reality Series. RuPaul’s Drag Race leads the Unscripted nominations with four nods total.

The multi-day event will celebrate music in a massive way with the addition of two new categories: Best Musical Moment (presented by Sonic Drive-In) at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Best Music Documentary at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The former highlights the instantly iconic songs that soundtracked film, including “I Wanna Rock” from Cobra Kai and Black Is King’s “Brown Skin Girl.” The latter showcases the films, like Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry and Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, that let us into the lives of our favorites artists.

Tune into MTV’s Instagram Stories on Monday, May 10 through Tuesday, May 11 to vote for Best Music Documentary. Voting opens for Best Musical Moment opens Tuesday, May 11 and closes Friday, May 14.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Sunday, May 16 from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.