Cheyenne Floyd And Zach Davis Welcome Son Ace

Cheyenne Floyd's "next adventure" has begun: The Teen Mom OG star and fiancé Zach Davis are parents to a baby boy. A brother for Ryder!

"Life is complete, all praises to the most high," Cheyenne captioned the album above, featuring a carousel of Polaroid snapshots from the hospital with Baby Ace and the days leading up to her son's birth.

Zach shared, "Our cub has entered this world healthy and handsome as ever, This was by far the best day in my entire life. @cheynotshy thank you so much for this. My life has changed in so many ways I cannot wait to show you the world son @aceofdavis."

Cheyenne and Zach revealed in December 2020 that they were "extremely blessed" to welcome a brand-new addition in June 2021. They held a gender reveal (helicopter included) right before the New Year and learned they would soon have a son. Chey and Zach chronicled this journey on the most recent TMOG season -- including the soon-to-be mom of two telling Ryder "mommy has a baby in her belly" (relive the moment below).

Zach popped the question to both Cheyenne and Ryder (with matching rings!) at the couple's baby shower in April, and now they are a family of four with Baby Ace. Write your well wishes in the comments, and check back with MTV News for more baby/TMOG updates!