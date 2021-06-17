Hills Baby: Jason And Ashley Wahler Welcome Second Child

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Another Wahler!

The Hills: New Beginnings couple Jason and Ashley Wahler just welcomed their second child, a baby boy Wyatt Ragle Wahler. The Laguna Beach alum and his wife are already parents to three-year-old daughter Delilah. People was first to report the happy news.

"Ashley and I are elated to have welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy Wyatt Ragle Wahler this morning," Jason told People. "We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."

"I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me," he added. "It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world. I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life."

Ashley and Jason said "I do" back in 2013 and became a family of three in August 2017. The MTV lovebirds announced their most recent pregnancy in February with matching Instagram posts. "Surprise!!" indeed.

The pair is documenting their journey on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 -- which included a gender reveal on the last episode.

Offer your congrats to the Wahlers in the comments, and do not miss the clan on The Hills: New Beginnings every Wednesday at 9/8c.