'Like Everyone Else': Ali Gets A Brand-New Wheelchair On Teen Mom 2

Seven years ago, Ali got her first wheelchair; the image of the then-little girl going for her inaugural ride is a standout for longtime Teen Mom 2 viewers. Leah's 11-year-old daughter -- who uses the device to help conserve energy during long distances -- outgrew her previous device and the family waited for more than a year (due to pandemic-related delays) for a new one. On this week's episode, the wait was over.

"This is more compact, [and it will] be easier to navigate for her. It's a new technology," Corey told his ex before Ali received it.

It was a family affair when the "new wheels" arrived: Leah, Corey and Aleeah watched Ali take it for a spin. And just like old times, the twins (plus Leah!) had a good ol' fashioned mini race in a parking lot.

"Is it everything you thought it would be?" Leah posed, to which Ali answered "yes." And that she "likes to go really fast."

"Ali is so excited -- that is so liberating for her," Leah reflected in a diary cam. "I don't think anyone understands that is her way of life, and it gives her the same mobility as me. As her sisters. And to be able to run and be like everyone else...I'm just so happy for her."

