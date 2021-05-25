Should Briana Continue To Film With Her 'New Guy' Javi On Teen Mom 2?

The mother of two is hesitant about putting their relationship on TV

Briana has a "new guy" in her life named Javi -- and during tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode, the mother of two filmed with the tattoo artist for the first time.

Some context about the duo: The two have been "hanging out" for a few months, he is a single father (the pair's kids have met) and Roxanne has yet to be introduced to him.

While Briana admitted it was a "struggle" to show this side of herself to the TM2 audience, Javi seemed at ease as cameras rolled while he worked on some ink on Bri (Bri's friend Shae was also present).

"I wanted to get a tattoo done, and I came across his page. Then we met up to talk about it, and then he did my tattoo and we started hanging out and sh*t," Bri recounted to Shae about their history, as Javi was focused on the session.

"It's hard having cameras around while you're trying to establish something with a new person," Briana reflected in a diary cam. "And it's scary. Once this is on television, it never goes away. And I'm the type of person that if something doesn't work out, I like to forget about it and never think about it again. But knowing that it will be out there forever, it's really hard."

Briana continued that she doesn't know where she stands with Javi and that she doesn't exactly know what they are.

"I think I need to figure that out for myself before I continue letting him into my world," she explained.

Will Briana define the relationship with Javi -- and will viewers see more of him on Teen Mom 2? Be sure to watch every Tuesday at 8/7c.