'Party's Here' (Again!): Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Is Back

Get a first look at new episodes now

"The fam ily is back."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return on June 3, and big moments are in store for the longtime roomies as they venture to the Pocono Mountains. From Jenni's engagement to Baby Sitch (plus some blue powder), the gang is about to have a vacation you "won't shoreget."

And there's also a familiar face -- popping out of a cake.

It's Snooki!

We love the Poconos this time of year! Watch the video to see more of the lovable fam, and do not miss the return of Jersey Shore on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c!