'I Failed Her': Briana Makes A Sobering Teen Mom 2 Admission About Stella

Briana says she "doesn't know what to do anymore" about Luis. The context: During tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode, Stella's father contacted the young mom about seeing their three-year-old daughter. But when it came time to meet up, after Briana communicated the details for the outing at a trampoline park, Luis didn't show up.

"He said that he overslept, and he hasn't slept the last three days," Briana told Roxanne after the girls got home (while reading text messages from her ex). "He said 'sorry.' I said, 'I don't need an apology -- you owe Stella an apology because she asked for you.'"

Luis admitted he wanted to develop a plan to spend more time with Stella because he recently accepted a local position. He also expressed that he wanted a closer relationship with his little girl, but Briana did not respond.

Said Roxanne: "The fact that he slept through, that is the worst excuse anybody can give anybody."

In private, Briana expressed her deep frustration and sadness with the situation.

"I feel like I'm trying to protect Stella and show her as much love as I possibly can," Briana said during a diary cam. "It's just hard to see Nova with her father and then Stella not with her dad. I know Stella doesn't understand right now, but later down the road, when she gets older, she will. What am I supposed to say to her?"

She continued: "It's really hard as a mom. I feel so guilty bringing her into this world and her not being able to experience both parents. I feel like I failed her. I failed her, and I knew this was going to happen, and I failed her."

Keep watching Teen Mom 2 every Tuesday to see if Luis does, in fact, spend more time with Stella.