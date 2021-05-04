Ashley's Teen Mom 2 Debut Featured A Milestone Anniversary (And A Proposal)

Bar got down on one knee -- but will she say yes?

Ashley and Bar's Teen Mom 2 debut featured a milestone: Holly's parents celebrating their fifth anniversary on a parents-only trip. But it wasn't just a beachy getaway commemorating the length of their relationship -- the young dad planned to propose (again) to his longtime love.

"I stepped out and got a nice ring," Bar told a friend before the pair left for their trip. "We've been running smooth for [like a] year now. Why now? We in a position to, it's nerve-wracking to make sure it's going to be right, as far as the setting. But otherwise, I'm excited."

Fast-forward to an evening stroll in Pismo Beach and an area near the surf and sand that Ashley described as "cute and nice."

"I still got one more present that I still want to give you," Bar began, as he told Ashley (who knew what was about to happen) to "stand up."

"I just want to tell you that I appreciate you -- you have been with me through a lot," he thoughtfully reflected, as she grew emotional and covered her face with her jacket.

He continued that he was thankful for her for standing by him. And then he got down on one knee.

"I would like to ask you, will you marry me?" Bar asked, as he flashed the ring.

How will Ashley respond? Do not miss her answer next week on Teen Mom 2 at 8/7c.