Oscars 2021 Red Carpet: See All The Jaw-Dropping Fashion

ABC/Getty Images

Awards season continued with the Academy Awards, and with them returned the high glamour of the red carpet. This year’s ceremony marked one of the few in-person award shows since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which meant the bar was set especially high, even though the audience was limited to a mere 170 people. There was also the open-ended question of the Oscars dress code, detailed in a letter sent to nominees in March, which left many curious whether stars would champion high-fashion escapism or rock something more casual.

However, tie-die sweatshirts didn’t quite fit the producers' “inspirational and aspirational” prompt — sorry, Jason Sudeikis — and celebrities arrived dressed to the nines. There were pink tuxedos, glittering gowns, and naturally, plenty of bling. So for the love of movies, let’s get to it: Here are all the can’t miss, statement-making looks from the 2021 Academy Awards.