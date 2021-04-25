ABC/Getty Images

Oscars 2021 Red Carpet: See All The Jaw-Dropping Fashion

The best looks from Chloé Zhao, Colman Domingo, Amanda Seyfried, and more

Awards season continued with the Academy Awards, and with them returned the high glamour of the red carpet. This year’s ceremony marked one of the few in-person award shows since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which meant the bar was set especially high, even though the audience was limited to a mere 170 people. There was also the open-ended question of the Oscars dress code, detailed in a letter sent to nominees in March, which left many curious whether stars would champion high-fashion escapism or rock something more casual.

However, tie-die sweatshirts didn’t quite fit the producers' “inspirational and aspirational” prompt — sorry, Jason Sudeikis — and celebrities arrived dressed to the nines. There were pink tuxedos, glittering gowns, and naturally, plenty of bling. So for the love of movies, let’s get to it: Here are all the can’t miss, statement-making looks from the 2021 Academy Awards.

  • Amanda Seyfried
  • Andra Day
  • Regina King
  • Maria Bakalova
  • Chloé Zhao
  • Viola Davis
  • Carey Mulligan
  • Celeste Waite
  • Emerald Fennell
  • Glenn Close
  • Alan S. Kim and Vicky Kim
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Steven Yuen
  • Dianne Warren
  • Tiara Thomas
  • Colman Domingo
