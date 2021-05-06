New Dad: Here's Brandon's Siesta Key Path To Fatherhood

He (and his son!) will appear on the brand-new season beginning May 12

Brandon revealed at the first-ever Siesta Key reunion that he was a father (and Camilla, his girlfriend at the time, was not the mother). He did not divulge too many details about his child or the mother of the baby, but he did admit that he was "going through a lot."

When the hit series returns next week, viewers will see Brandon with his son Quincy and Quincy's mother Delainey.

"How are you doing buddy?" Brandon states in the sneak peek, as he gives his mini-me a kiss.

Before we get a glimpse of Brandon as a dad, we're taking a look back at the aspiring musician's evolution on the MTV series. From dating Madisson to working in the studio, relive his Sarasota journey to fatherhood in the video. And do not miss Brandon, and the rest of his SK cast members, when Siesta Key premieres on Wednesday, May 12 at 8/7c!