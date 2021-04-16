Bop Shop: Songs By Taylor Swift, Terry Presume, Kang Daniel, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. And all March long, we're celebrating Women's History Month by spotlighting women making music that feels essential to right now.
Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
Terry Presume: “Did Me Wrong”
One can never have too many glum, bluegrass ballads on a playlist, and the rapper Terry Presume’s latest offering will fit perfectly with any rainy-day run or desperate daydream. You can hear Nashville’s influence on the artist’s sound as he inspires sadness as quickly as he spits bars. He packs in tales of disappointment, despair, and heartbreak through the verses, only to slow it down for an earnest refrain: “She did me wrong / Why did she do me wrong.” Oof, that one hurt. —Carson Mlnarik
-
Grace VanderWaal: “Repeat”
Grace VanderWaal is no longer the bright-eyed, ukulele-playing 12-year-old you remember from America’s Got Talent. Now 17, the singer is back with “Repeat,” a bold and lively track in which she channels her inner rock star. It’s a short, joyous romp that revels in its unpredictability and eccentricity, with VanderWaal’s husky, snarling vocals bolstered by a thumping backbeat and heavy bassline. Energetic and even chaotic, it packs a fierce punch and offers no apologies, leaving you dazed and ready for round two. —Emlyn Travis
-
Taylor Swift: “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)”
I was a bumbling 13-year-old with a mouthful of braces when Fearless first dropped in 2008, so imagine my delight when Taylor Swift, patron saint of hopeless romantics, re-released the entire album to regain control of her recordings. “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)” feels like an especially earnest journey down memory lane. Today, I’m a tatted-up homosexual pushing 25 who would confound and possibly terrify my 13-year-old self, so I have nothing to say except this: “When you’re 15 / Somebody tells you they love you / You’re gonna believe them.” —Sam Manzella
-
Kid Bloom: “Blood Sugar”
“Don’t take me for a fool,” Kid Bloom’s Lennon Klosser warns as gumbling synths and psychedelic drums fuel “Blood Sugar.” The statement feels like a faint, vague boon to which he’s only half-committed. There’s a sensuality that lurks in the space between lust and angst, the moment you realize a sugar high might not be worth the inevitable crash. While Klosser is tossed around in currents of indecision, his lover seeps into every corner of his brain. “Now will you make up your mind / Your mind,” he wails. Unrequited love is cruel, but sometimes it tastes too good to resist. —Terron Moore
-
Porsh Bet$: “Peanut Butter”
Few things go down as smooth as tequila with lime or a spoonful of sugar, but Porsh Bet$ comes in third with sleek new track “Peanut Butter.” The short but sweet song finds the Los Angeles artist switching between anxiety and adoration as he describes a girl who knows what she wants. With a crisp beat and a chorus as delicious as its namesake, you’ll find yourself singing along, lost in a daydream of “Peanut butter drop top / Type to make you hopscotch / Type to make you wait in the rain.” —Carson Mlnarik
-
Kang Daniel: “Antidote”
Kang Daniel bares his darkest fears in his latest track “Antidote.” Blending grunge guitar riffs with 808 beats, the song’s lyrics highlight the hardship and heartaches Daniel has experienced throughout his career and his desire for a magical cure-all that would make them all disappear. “I’m begging for the antidote / Wipe my slate clean / Please let me go” he sings. The visual continues that search for salvation, juxtaposing scenes of him performing in front of a crowd with him curled into a ball, hiding from the world. Raw and honest, “Antidote” highlights Daniel's artistry and humanity. —Emlyn Travis
-
Ralph: “Tommy”
Toronto’s pop queen Ralph was a staple on my 2019 playlists with the clubby “Gravity,” but her sunny new single “Tommy” is primed to soundtrack summer 2021. Over infectious bubblegum electronics, Ralph sings about crushing on a guy and dreaming of his touch. (And after being cooped up for over a year, I think we can all relate.) Meanwhile, the song’s visuals are serving regency-era glam straight out of Bridgerton. Spring has just sprung, but I already know “Tommy” will be the perfect song for strutting through the city in short shorts. —Chris Rudolph
-
Harry Strange: “I Like You”
You might expect epic romance and passion from a music video titled “I Like You,” but the singer-songwriter Harry Strange is happy to dance alone. Driven by a plucking guitar, he mulls over the difficulty of admitting his feelings and the delicacy needed to take a relationship to the next level. It’s not quite all-consuming until, suddenly, it is. The tender verses give way to a drum-smashing breakdown and a loud string of confessions: “I like you a lot / So call me tonight / No, call me right now / I want to hear the words come out of your mouth.” If you were waiting for a sign, maybe this is it. —Carson Mlnarik