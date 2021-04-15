'The Tide Will Turn': Siesta Key Is Returning For A Brand-New Season

As the old saying goes, "All that glitters isn't gold."

MTV’s hit series, Siesta Key, is making its highly anticipated return on May 12, leading into the new season of The Hills: New Beginnings for a night of back-to-back season premieres. There are "no secrets" in Sarasota -- and in the first look below, "the tide will turn."

Between Juliette and Kelsey hustling to launch their businesses, Brandon embarking on life with his son, Chloe recentering her energy, and Madisson’s nuptials on the horizon, life on the Key continues to keep everyone on their toes.

"Things will never be the same again," Kelsey warns in the drama-filled video above.

Who is back in Siesta after a surprising exit? And who is ready to walk away from it all? Watch the extended sneak peek, stay with MTV News for more updates and do not miss Siesta Key premiering on May 12 at 8/7c, followed by The Hills: New Beginnings at 9/8c!