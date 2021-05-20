MTV Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant Is A Mom

Nilsa Prowant's Instagram

Nilsa Prowant's "greatest adventure" has officially begun: The MTV Floribama Shore star is a mom to a healthy baby boy.

Nilly and fiancé Gus Gazda welcomed a son, Gray Allen. A teeny tiny barrel-chested freedom fighter!

"31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you," Nilsa captioned the announcement above. "Gray Allen Gazda came into this world on May 20, 2021 at 1:56 AM. 7lbs 14oz 19 and 1/2 inches long. He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed! Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams."

Nilsa revealed in December that she and Gus (2.0) would be having Baby Gazda in May 2021, and shortly after this milestone update, they saw blue at an intimate gender reveal. Gus made sure Nilsa's 27th birthday on January 2 was a day to remember: He proposed on bended knee, and they will spend "forever together."

Nilsa told her Floribama roomies on night 1 about her life-changing update with some positive (and used) tests. Now Aimee Aunt can teach Gray "how to say f*ck and sh*t and ass" (in many years, of course).

Offer your congrats to Nilsa and Gus on the arrival of Gray -- and for a sweet rewind, relive the moment Nilsa told her cast members about her bundle of joy.