SuperM's Retro 'We Do' Video Comes With A Powerful Message

SMTOWN/YouTube/SM Entertainment/Capitol Music Group

Whether they’re jumping, popping, or jopping, SuperM are always on the move. Now, the K-pop supergroup is encouraging listeners to get up and dance in the shoulder-shimmying music video for the funky new single “We Do,” released Friday (April 9).

Kicking off in a laundromat, the visual puts the septet’s incredible dancing chops at the forefront. Member Ten easily jumps into the splits, while Kai glides smoothly across the stage; at another moment, Mark and Taemin kick their feet to the beat in perfect synchronicity. In between the cleanly choreographed performances, the group keeps the mood light and cheery as they wait for their laundry to finish and play a few games of pool and dominos with one another. It all culminates in a colorful fireworks display as the artists perform together on a rooftop in red and white bomber jackets.

The retro track is the result of a collaboration with the insurance company Prudential for the 'We Do Well Together' campaign, which aims to “to encourage people across Asia to stay well and healthy, and have fun doing it” according to a press release. The all-English lyrics bounce along with this uplifting message as SuperM encourage listeners to get out and get positive. And with a disco-infused melody and easy-to-follow chorus choreography, it's nearly impossible to resist the song's call to dance along. “Come on now everyone (Let’s all) / Run around in the sun (Let’s all) / Ride the vibe side to side / Now we’re havin’ fun," the members sing.

Speaking about the song in a statement, SuperM said: “As the world experiences challenging times due to the pandemic, it is our ambition to spread positive energy and help as many people as possible to achieve not just good physical health, but mental wellbeing as well.” The importance of health, wellbeing, and togetherness has always been a common thread throughout SuperM's work since their debut in 2019. Their first album, Super One, centered around the importance of unity, and in the last year the group has performed at both the World Health Organization's Big Event for Mental Health and Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home benefit concert. In addition to dropping "We Do," SuperM and Prudential also announced they will hold multiple events throughout the year in an effort to educate fans about the importance of prioritizing one's physical and mental wellbeing in the future too.