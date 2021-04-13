'New Normal, New Connections': Catfish Returning With Brand-New Episodes

Nev and Kamie will 'reel them in' beginning May 4

Life has changed, but Catfish still remain. And Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are "ready to reel them in."

The MTV series will return on May 4, and with the new normal comes some brand-new Catfish tales.

"So you're a porn star?" Kamie wonders in the first look above. Unclear...for now.

Meanwhile, Nev declares they have "never had this many" of something. What is it? Watch the clip above to see more "stranger stories and wilder reveals" -- and do not miss the return of Catfish on Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c (right after the season premiere of Teen Mom 2).