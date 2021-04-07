Taylor Swift Drops 'From The Vault' Breakup Bop 'Mr. Perfectly Fine'

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

At this point, it’s safe to say Taylor Swift has mastered the element of surprise. Her last two albums — 2020’s Folklore and Evermore — were both released either on the same day or within the week were announced online. Then, in February, she broke the internet with the announcement she was re-recording her 2008 album Fearless. Now, on Wednesday (April 7), Swift gave the world “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a previously unreleased single that will appear on the new version of the album.

Though Swift is preparing to release the re-recording of Fearless on April 9, titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version), that doesn’t mean she still doesn’t have a few more tricks up her sleeve. She took to Twitter this morning to share the new song, and we all have our inner goblin voices to thank for it. “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up,” she wrote. “My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE!’”

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” is one of six unreleased tracks “from the vault” that will be included on Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The dreamy country-tinged pop single takes aim at a man who seemed too good to be true while they were dating but ends up “perfectly fine” with someone new after the brutal breakup. “Hello Mr. Perfectly fine / How’s your heart after breaking mine?” Swift questions in the lyrics. “Hello Mr. Casually cruel / Mr. Everything revolves around you / I’ve been Miss Misery since your goodbye.”

Though the song is rumored to be about Joe Jonas, that hasn't stopped his wife and actress Sophie Turner from enjoying it. She posted an image of the song on her Instagram story and wrote: "it's not NOT a bop." Taylor replied in kind, sharing Turner's story on Instagram and writing: "forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north."

This isn’t the first song Swift’s unveiled from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) ahead of its release; she released the poignant, banjo-twanging country heartbreak anthem “You All Over Me,” featuring Maren Morris, on March 26. Last week, she shared the official tracklist for the album which includes a total of 27 songs and new collaborations with artists like Colbie Caillat and Keith Urban.

Swift is currently in the process of re-recording all of her albums that were released prior to 2019’s Lover in an effort to gain ownership of her own music after her master recordings were purchased and later re-sold by former management. Her first re-recording of her beloved 2008 single “Love Story” was released in February.