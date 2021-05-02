Deena Cortese Welcomes Second Child

Deena Cortese's Instagram

Deena Cortese is a boy mom -- times two!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and husband Chris Buckner just welcomed their second son, Cameron Theo. The longtime couple is already parents to two-year-old Christopher John (aka CJ).

"The Buckners are now officially a party of 4," Deena captioned the album above. "Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long he is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!"

Deena and Chris shared that Baby Buckner #2 was on the way in October 2020 with "little pumpkin" CJ in tow. On Halloween, the clan held a gender reveal bash (Coco costumes included), and a blue cake revealed CJ's sibling would be a baby brother. Deena sweetly told her JS cohorts last season with a towel which read "I'm pregnant" -- and now her fellow cast members will be able to meet the newest addition to the MTV family.

Offer your congrats to Deena, Chris and CJ on the arrival of Baby Cameron, and stay with MTV News for all Baby Buckner/Jersey Shore updates!