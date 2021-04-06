Tierra Whack Climbs Aboard A Lego Spaceship In Dreamy 'Link' Music Video

Interscope Records

Tierra Whack has all the building blocks she needs in the dreamy, intergalactic music video for her latest single “Link," out Tuesday (April 6).

Released as part of Lego’s “Rebuild the World” campaign, which aims to inspire everyone to "see the world through through children's eyes," the video’s storyline was created by Whack and a group of children after they spent the day playing together with the colorful bricks. The rapper admitted she initially had “no previous vision” for the visuals prior to meeting the kids. “I was so excited. I knew the kids would give me good content,” she said in a video about the experience. “I feel so good today. I want to work with kids every day.”

The music video was directed by Cat Solen, who previously worked with Whack on the corresponding clip for 2019 single “Unemployed,” and features the 25-year-old musician and visual artist living on a desert planet with adorable alien friends who all share their Legos. Together, they build a colorful spaceship, which somehow resembles both a kangaroo and a chameleon, and Whack heads for outer space. Once she leaves her friends behind, however, she quickly makes the decision to reverse course and return home.

In addition to the music video, Lego also shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video that features the kids’ reaction to the music video. It's all quite wholesome: There's looks of sheer delight and surprise, and, most importantly, they were all very excited to see their artistic vision realized.

Speaking later in the same video about her own artistic vision — Whack's past visuals have ranged from hybrid stuffed animals and graveyard puppets in "Whack World" to sentient potatoes in "Unemployed" — Whack shared that each music video is another chance for her to change the “perspective” of the story she's telling.

“When I finally get to make a visual for my songs, it’s just another shot to think of a perspective of how I could describe the same thing,” she said. “That’s my whole thing just telling my truth. Whether I’m sad, whether I’m happy, whatever emotion I’m feeling — this is coming from me. This is my authentic self.”