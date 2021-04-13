'Difficult And Heartbreaking': Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Reveals Second Miscarriage

Catelynn endured a miscarriage two years ago and chronicled the traumatic event on Teen Mom OG. Now, during tonight's season finale, Cate found out she was pregnant and soon after shared a "super hard" and "heartbreaking" update.

"I woke up from a nap today, and I was bleeding, so we miscarried this baby," she shared in a diary cam. "This now is my second miscarriage. It's hard, period. Anybody that's been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking that it is."

Cate reflected on her first miscarriage and how she felt the trauma of "losing a child" all over again after being 16 and pregnant and outlining an adoption plan for Carly.

"I think the only thing that's different this time around is obviously my mental health is in a better state because it's not overcoming me or making me spiral," Cate said. "I can tell that the mental health work that I've done has worked, but that being said, it still sucks."

Later, Cate told Nova about the loss and tried to explain why she had felt "sad" and "off" the past few days.

"God decided that it needed to go back to Heaven," she stated while showing Nova a little sculpture depicting their family and the baby no longer with them.

