[Spoiler] Is The First Player To Be Eliminated On The Challenge: All Stars

Ace last appeared on The Challenge back in 2007 (specifically, Inferno 3) when the "stakes weren't this high" (referring to the present-day All Stars game). Unfortunately, the humorous Real World: Paris alum couldn't prove he was the "best of the best" on the All Stars season premiere, and he was the first competitor ousted from the Paramount+ series. Ace's downfall: He lost to Laterrian in the always-thrilling physical elimination competition "Pole Wrestle."

"It's been the honor of my life getting the chance to see these people after 15 years," Ace declared post-defeat in The Arena, just before holding back tears. "I'm very looking forward to getting home and seeing my dog, who I miss very much.

Ace found himself in this precarious situation after the captain (Laterrian) of the losing team in the mission "Deep Blue Dive" voiced his desire to face off against the five-time player because he had only known him for a day. And even though Ace wasn't exactly thrilled that he was the house vote to take on the Road Rules alum, he reflected on the situation before the showdown with nostalgic sentiments.

"I've never been able to hold a grudge," Ace reflected. "These are people I've been friends with for twenty years. The memories and the friendships, that's why I'm here. And that's why I need to win."

Unfortunately for him, he could not pull out the victory -- but 21 players (who all chanted Ace's name as he left the playing field) remain with the ultimate goal of being the "best of the best." What did you think of the All Stars premiere and Ace's departure? Sound off, and be sure to keep watching The Challenge: All Stars streaming only on Paramount+.