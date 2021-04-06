First Look: Teen Mom 2's New Season Will Feature A 'Fresh New Mom'

A "fresh new mom" and "fresh new challenges" will unfold on the upcoming Teen Mom 2 season.

Briana, Jade, Kailyn, Leah and new mom Ashley will showcase their stories when the long-running series returns on May 4. We are really excited too, Lincoln.

Who confesses they aren't ready for marriage? And which mom states that she needs an ultrasound? And does Briana have a new man in her life? See what changes are in store for the MTV mamas (and their kiddos) in the first look below -- and do not miss the premiere on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c!