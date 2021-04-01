Ashley Jones Is The Newest Member Of Teen Mom 2

The Teen Mom 2 cast will feature a brand-new mom when the series returns.

Ashley Jones -- who most recently appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant -- will be a part of the long-running MTV program. Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer will also continue telling their stories when new episodes begin.

"I'm so excited to be joining Teen Mom 2," Holly's mom states in the clip, above, which is taken from the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion. "I can't give too much away, but check out this special sneak peek."

Speaking of the video, Holly's father Bar has a surprise up his sleeve for his on-again, off-again girlfriend/fiancée. To find out what it is, watch the clip -- and stay with MTV News more Teen Mom 2 updates!