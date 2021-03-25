Throwback Photos: Here's What The Challenge: All Stars Cast Looked Like When They Debuted On MTV

The Challenge spans nearly 23 years -- and soon the "biggest event" in the series' storied history will unfold on Paramount+. All Stars assemble!
Twenty-two iconic players, who first appeared on The Real World, Road Rules or Fresh Meat, will face off in unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina to see who is the "greatest of all time."
To celebrate the return of the diverse lineup -- we haven't seen some of them in more than a decade -- we are taking a look back at their first-ever cast photos from RW and RR. Some images are screengrabs, while others are professional photographs. And there also might be a group shot (or two) if a solo shot wasn't deep in our official archives.
Enjoy the throwbacks from the 1990s and 2000s below, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: All Stars beginning on April 1 only on Paramount+.
Ace AmersonRudy Archuleta
The Real World: Paris
Alton Williams
The Real World: Las Vegas
Aneesa FerreiraRudy Archuleta
The Real World: Chicago
Arissa Hill
The Real World: Las Vegas
Beth Stolarczyk
The Real World: Los Angeles
Darrell Taylor
Road Rules: Campus Crawl
Derrick KosinskiZach Cordner
Road Rules: X-Treme
Eric “Big Easy” Banks
The Challenge: Fresh Meat
Jemmye Carroll
The Real World: New Orleans
Jisela Delgado
Road Rules: The Quest
Jonna Mannion
The Real World: Cancun
Katie Cooley
Road Rules: The Quest
KellyAnne Judd
The Real World: Sydney
Kendal Sheppard
Road Rules: Campus Crawl
Laterrian Wallace
Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour
Mark Long
Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure
Nehemiah ClarkMichael Muller
The Real World: Austin
Ruthie Alcaide
The Real World: Hawaii
Syrus YarbroughMichael Wall
The Real World: Boston
Teck Holmes
The Real World: Hawaii
Trishelle Cannatella
The Real World: New Orleans
Yes Duffy
Road Rules: Semester at Sea