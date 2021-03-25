Throwback Photos: Here's What The Challenge: All Stars Cast Looked Like When They Debuted On MTV

The Challenge spans nearly 23 years -- and soon the "biggest event" in the series' storied history will unfold on Paramount+. All Stars assemble!

Twenty-two iconic players, who first appeared on The Real World, Road Rules or Fresh Meat, will face off in unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina to see who is the "greatest of all time."

To celebrate the return of the diverse lineup -- we haven't seen some of them in more than a decade -- we are taking a look back at their first-ever cast photos from RW and RR. Some images are screengrabs, while others are professional photographs. And there also might be a group shot (or two) if a solo shot wasn't deep in our official archives.

Enjoy the throwbacks from the 1990s and 2000s below, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: All Stars beginning on April 1 only on Paramount+.