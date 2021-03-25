Throwback Photos: Here's What The Challenge: All Stars Cast Looked Like When They Debuted On MTV

They all hail from 'The Real World, 'Road Rules' and 'Fresh Meat'

The Challenge spans nearly 23 years -- and soon the "biggest event" in the series' storied history will unfold on Paramount+. All Stars assemble!

Twenty-two iconic players, who first appeared on The Real World, Road Rules or Fresh Meat, will face off in unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina to see who is the "greatest of all time."

To celebrate the return of the diverse lineup -- we haven't seen some of them in more than a decade -- we are taking a look back at their first-ever cast photos from RW and RR. Some images are screengrabs, while others are professional photographs. And there also might be a group shot (or two) if a solo shot wasn't deep in our official archives.

Enjoy the throwbacks from the 1990s and 2000s below, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: All Stars beginning on April 1 only on Paramount+.

  • Ace Amerson
    Rudy Archuleta

    The Real World: Paris

  • Alton Williams

    The Real World: Las Vegas

  • Aneesa Ferreira
    Rudy Archuleta

    The Real World: Chicago

  • Arissa Hill

    The Real World: Las Vegas

  • Beth Stolarczyk

    The Real World: Los Angeles

  • Darrell Taylor

    Road Rules: Campus Crawl

  • Derrick Kosinski
    Zach Cordner

    Road Rules: X-Treme

  • Eric “Big Easy” Banks

    The Challenge: Fresh Meat

  • Jemmye Carroll

    The Real World: New Orleans

  • Jisela Delgado

    Road Rules: The Quest

  • Jonna Mannion

    The Real World: Cancun

  • Katie Cooley

    Road Rules: The Quest

  • KellyAnne Judd

    The Real World: Sydney

  • Kendal Sheppard

    Road Rules: Campus Crawl

  • Laterrian Wallace

    Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour

  • Mark Long

    Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure

  • Nehemiah Clark
    Michael Muller

    The Real World: Austin

  • Ruthie Alcaide

    The Real World: Hawaii

  • Syrus Yarbrough
    Michael Wall

    The Real World: Boston

  • Teck Holmes

    The Real World: Hawaii

  • Trishelle Cannatella

    The Real World: New Orleans

  • Yes Duffy

    Road Rules: Semester at Sea