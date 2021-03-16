Challenge Wedding: Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Are Married

Jenna Compono's Instagram/Brittany Brockie Photography

From The Challenge to the wedding altar: Battle of the Exes 2 lovebirds Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are married!

"We decided to have a mini personal wedding with just our immediate family in MI," the blushing bride captioned the photograph above from their nuptials on March 13. "Our big one will be April 2nd 2022 in NY!" The groom also shared a glimpse inside of the intimate affair.

Jenna, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, opened up to People about their decision to exchange vows sooner rather than later.

"Our plan was to get married in February and have a baby immediately after. Due to COVID and having to reschedule our wedding to a year away, we decided to do things backward," she told the magazine. "Realistically, we don't know how the world is going to be next year, so our wedding isn't even promised. We didn't want to put our life on hold any longer for something that isn't promised."

She continued: "Although we wished we could have had our big wedding this year, it definitely was more memorable and intimate celebrating with our close family first, and everyone else later on." The couple will celebrate "future anniversaries" on their April wedding date.

And there will be a very special someone in attendance at their big day in 2022: Their son! Offer your well wishes to Jenna, Zach and their loved ones in the comments -- and be sure to stay with MTV News for more Baby Nichols updates!