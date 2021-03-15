Getty Images

Here Are Your 2021 Oscar Nominees

Even though this year's awards season, much like time itself over the past calendar year, has felt like it's stretched on for eons already, it ain't over yet! In fact, even as we're still unpacking last night's Grammys, the grand, glittering carousel of golden trophies spins on — Oscar nominations are now here, and they're ready for your takes.

One of the largest topics of discussion since the list went wide this morning (March 15) is the historic nature of some key nominations. Chloé Zhao, director of the beautiful and stunning Nomadland, became the first woman of color to earn a Best Director nod, and with Emerald Fennell (who penned and directed the gutsy Promising Young Woman), they represent two women in the Best Director field for the first time ever. Both films got Best Picture nods as well.

That category, by the way, includes both David Fincher's old Hollywood narrative Mank — the most-nominated film this year, with 10 nods — and Lee Isaac Chung's much-celebrated homemaking tale Minari, along with The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. The acting categories are a real feast as well: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield both earned Supporting Actor nods for Black Messiah, while Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his Golden Globe-winning turn in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, his final film.

There's a lot more to digest, so find the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees below. Then see who wins on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight For You," (H.E.R.) - Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," (Celeste) - The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," (Will Ferrell, My Marianne) - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," (Laura Pausini) - The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," (Leslie Odom Jr.) - One Night in Miami

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet